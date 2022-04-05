IPL 2022: Not A Fan Of Faf Du Plessis, Didn’t See Anything Special In His Captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar made a controversial statement on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis. Akhtar, in a YouTube video for Sportskeeda, said that he’s not a fan of Du Plessis’s captaincy and that it is difficult to say how far Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go under the captaincy of South African veteran.

Virat Kohli stepped down as RCB skipper ahead of this year’s IPL. After this, the captaincy of the franchise was handed over to Faf du Plessis, who had played a crucial role in making Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 winners.

Akhtar said, “Virat has given up the captaincy and Du Plessis is now the captain of the team. So he will captain in his own way. I am not a big fan of du Plessis as I haven’t seen…