IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live | Cricket

Punjab Kings’ batting order will be tested against a strong bowling unit of Gujarat Titans when the two sides square off against each other in IPL 2022 on Friday. Punjab have so far gone with a risk-taking approach with their batters going all out from the powerplay overs. But the Brabourne Stadium will set up an interesting contest between Punjab batters and Gujarat’s pace attack comprising the likes of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

Furthermore, Hardik Pandya also seems to have found his lost mojo with the ball. The Titans skipper is touching 140 clicks quite often.

Both teams head into the game on the back of convincing wins. Punjab’s Liam Livingstone scored 60 off 32 balls with 2/25 and…