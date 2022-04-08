IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT, Match 16: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

In the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Gujarat has been undefeated so far in the fifteenth season of the cash-rich league. They have won both their two matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Similarly, Punjab have won two of their total three matches in the competition.

Pitch report:

The track at Brabourne Stadium will help seamers to take some early advantage, but the spinners will have some impact as well. The shorter boundaries would assist batters in piling up a competitive total, so fans can expect another cracker of a game.

Probably XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Jonny Bairstow, Liam…