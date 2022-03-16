ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings appointed Julian Ross Wood as their batting consultant, know who is Wood?

Hindustan Hindi News

IPL Franchise Punjab Kings (Punjab Kings) Have appointed Julian Ross Wood as their batting consultant. IPL 2022 is going to start from 26th March. The team had earlier appointed Mayank Agarwal as its captain. Punjab Kings have to play their first match in IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 27 March. After this, the team will enter the match against Lucknow Supergiants on 31 March.

Punjab Kings took to social media to inform about the appointment of a new batting consultant. “Glad to announce that Julian Ross Wood will be our new batting consultant for this season,” the franchise wrote.

Who is Julian Ross Wood?

Former England first-class cricketer Julian Ross Wood is known for his ‘power-hitting’ coaching. Apart from the IPL players, Wood has also worked in the Big Bash League (BBL) and other T20 leagues. Apart from this, he has also worked as a personal advisor with England all-rounder Ben Stokes, Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, English cricketer Sam Billings and Windies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite and has taught them the tricks of ‘power-hitting’.

