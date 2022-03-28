IPL 2022: Punjab Kings fans miss Preity Zinta in stands, Bollywood star says THIS | Cricket News

Punjab Kings started off Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with a brilliant win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), chasing down over 200 runs to win with one over to spare at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (March 27). While PBKS fans were there in the stands to cheer on the win, one notable absentee was Bollywood star and co-owner Preity Zinta.

Preity is currently in the United States with her husband and twin kids and even missed attending the IPL 2022 mega auction last month in Bengaluru. However, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star was quick to cheer on her team after a remarkable win over Faf du Plessis-led RCB.

“What a fantastic performance by Sadda Punjab. So nice to see naya Josh & a fantastic run chase by @PunjabKingsIPL #saddapunjab,” Preity Zinta…