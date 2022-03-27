IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 205 for 2 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Captain Faf du Plessis hit 88 off 57 balls while Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 41 as the duo shared a 118-run stand for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik played an unbeaten innings of 32 runs in 14 balls. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took one wicket each for Punjab Kings.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205 for 2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out, Rahul Chahar 1/22, Arshdeep Singh 1/31).

Starting XI:

Punjab Kings XI: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar

