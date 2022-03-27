IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Leader, Table and previous winners

The

Purple

Cap

is

presented

to

the

leading

wicket-taker

in

the

Indian

Premier

League

and

has

been

awarded

since

the

inaugural

season

in

2008.

Over

the

course

of

the

season,

the

cap

changes

from

one

player

to

another

with

the

final

leader

winning

a

cash

reward

along

with

an

award

designed

in

the

shape

of

a

cap

in

purple

colour.

So

far,

there

has

been

12

different

winners

with

Indian

pacer

Bhuvneshwar

Kumar

and

West

Indies

all-rounder

Dwayne

Bravo

winning

the

award

twice.

Five

times

Indian

bowlers

have

clinched

the

award,

while

bowlers

from

Chennai

Super

Kings

have

won

the

award

the

most,

winning

the

purple

cap

4

times

in

the

past

14

seasons.

…