IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Leader, Table and previous winners

The
Purple
Cap
is
presented
to
the
leading
wicket-taker
in
the
Indian
Premier
League
and
has
been
awarded
since
the
inaugural
season
in
2008.
Over
the
course
of
the
season,
the
cap
changes
from
one
player
to
another
with
the
final
leader
winning
a
cash
reward
along
with
an
award
designed
in
the
shape
of
a
cap
in
purple
colour.
Captain
With
Highest
Winning
Percentage
in
IPL
History:
Dhoni
and
Rohit
dominate
the
list
So
far,
there
has
been
12
different
winners
with
Indian
pacer
Bhuvneshwar
Kumar
and
West
Indies
all-rounder
Dwayne
Bravo
winning
the
award
twice.
Five
times
Indian
bowlers
have
clinched
the
award,
while
bowlers
from
Chennai
Super
Kings
have
won
the
award
the
most,
winning
the
purple
cap
4
times
in
the
past
14
seasons.
…