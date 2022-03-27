IPL 2022 Purple Cap List Updated: Get Latest Bowlers’ Standings in List of Most Wickets Taken at Indian Premier League Season 15

Dwayne Bravo showed why he remains one of T20 cricket’s and Chennai Super Kings’ most valuable assets as he scalped three wickets in the first game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, March 26. Why his contribution was crucial because he provided breakthroughs to derail KKR’s chase of 133 runs and his timely wickets put pressure on the opposition. Also, he joined former Mumbai Indians great Lasith Malinga at the very top of the list of players who have taken the most number of wickets in IPL history (170). But despite his effort, CSK weren’t able to defeat KKR in the IPL 2022 opener. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated list below. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal…