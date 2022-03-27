IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri gives verdict on Ravindra Jadeja’s captaincy in CSK’s opener against KKR | Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja didn’t start his captaincy period right for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they suffered a six-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the first season of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). fell. And after the game, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his verdict on Jadeja’s captaincy in the game.

MS Dhoni’s quick half-century, his first since 2019, and his unbeaten 70-run stand with Jadeja helped CSK to 61 for 5 in the 11th over to post 131 for five at the end of 20 overs.

Chennai tried their best to defend the total and emulate the result achieved in the final of IPL 2021 against the same side, but KKR chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

Read also: MS Dhoni beats Sachin, Dravid…