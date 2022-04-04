IPL 2022 – Ravindra Jadeja reveals MS Dhoni informed him about change in CSK captaincy ‘months ago’: ‘Was ready to lead’ | Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he was told by MS Dhoni about a change in captaincy at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a few months ago. The franchise announced Dhoni’s decision to step down as the team’s captain and hand over the baton to Jadeja just a day before the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The announcement marked the end of an era, with Dhoni being the last of the captains who led teams in the first season of the IPL. Under him, CSK won the title four times and finished runners up five times, which means they had reached the final in nine of the 12 seasons they played in.

CSK have not gotten off to the kind of start they…