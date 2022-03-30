IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders and would look to bounce back from the heavy defeat against Punjab Kings that they received in their first match of the IPL 2022 season. The Knights of Kolkata on the other hand would be looking to get back to back when they take the field at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders today’s IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis and Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time….