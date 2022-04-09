IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Highlights: Harshal Patel, Anuj Rawat Shine As RCB Thrash Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets in match 18 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rawat was on a rampage before he got run out. For RCB, Anuj Rawat starred with a fine half-century while Virat Kohli also played a 48-run cameo. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 68 to rescue MI from a tricky position to post a total of 151 for six against RCB. After being put into bat first, MI had got of to a bright start in the powerplay. However, Rohit Sharma was removed by Harshal Patel before MI suffered a top-order collapse, courtesy some fine bowling and fielding by RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal…