IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Highlights: Rawat overshadows Surya, RCB win its third

Suryakumar Yadav hits 67 off 37 vs RCB while Playing for MI in IPL 2022. Photo:@mipaltan

RCB vs MI Highlights: The Mumbai Indians succumbed to yet another defeat as they were beaten by seven wickets at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. Anuj Rawat was the main catalyst of the victory as he overshadowed Suryakumar Yadav’s belligerent single-handed try to get Mumbai out of the mess.

While Surya made 68* off just 37 balls to guide Mumbai t0 151/6 after being 79/6, Rawat scored 66 off 47 balls to anchor his team nearly home before he was run out, unable to take his bat through.

RCB vs MI Player of the Match: Anuj…