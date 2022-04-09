IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Live Score: Harshal strikes again, Mumbai Indians endure horror collapse against Bangalore

Apr 09, 2022 08:52 PM IST
RCB vs MI IPL Match Today: Unadkat joins Suryakumar
Unadkat has joined Suryakumar in the middle. Who would have imagined that? Six more overs to go and Mumbai fans will expect some Surya magic here.
Apr 09, 2022 08:51 PM IST
RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Onus on Suryakumar Yadav
Time for a breather! We thought losing four wickets in 30 deliveries was bad. But the situation has turned from bad to worse for Rohit’s men. The lone bright spot has been Suryakumar, who has managed to stay there amid the horror collapse.
MI 80/6
Apr 09, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: OUT!
Another one!!! Harshal adds one more to his name. Further problems for Mumbai Indians as Ramandeep departs on six. TV umpire confirmed that…
