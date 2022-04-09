IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Stats And Record Preview, Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Stats, Karthik Eyes Big Record

1. RCB vs MI Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. MI have an edge winning 17 matches to RCB’s winning 12 games.

2. RCB vs MI Stats

Highest total of RCB: 235

Highest total of MI: 213

Lowest total of RCB: 122

Lowest total of MI: 111

3. RCB IPL stats

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6341

Highest Individual score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most Sixes: Chris Gayle: 239

Most Fours: Virat Kohli: 546

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best bowling: 5/5: Anil Kumble

Highest partnership: 229 by Virat Kohli/AB de Villiers vs Gujarat Lions in 2016.

4. MI IPL Stats

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4441

…