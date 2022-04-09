IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Stats And Record Preview, Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Stats, Karthik Eyes Big Record

1. RCB vs MI Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. MI have an edge winning 17 matches to RCB’s winning 12 games.
2. RCB vs MI Stats
Highest total of RCB: 235
Highest total of MI: 213
Lowest total of RCB: 122
Lowest total of MI: 111
3. RCB IPL stats
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6341
Highest Individual score: Chris Gayle: 175
Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6
Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42
Most Sixes: Chris Gayle: 239
Most Fours: Virat Kohli: 546
Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139
Best bowling: 5/5: Anil Kumble
Highest partnership: 229 by Virat Kohli/AB de Villiers vs Gujarat Lions in 2016.
4. MI IPL Stats
Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4441
…
