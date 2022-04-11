IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Highlights: Kuldeep Sen’s nerves of steel win it for RR

Kuldeep Sen emerged out of nowhere and won this game in the last over for the Rajasthan Royals as they registered their third victory of the season by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the last over, Marcus Stoinis was on the crease on the last five balls and, he had hit Prasidh Krishna for 19 runs in the 19th over, was favourable against debutant Sen who was given the responsibility to defend 15 runs and the youngster went for a double and bowled two dot balls on his second, third and fourth delivery respectively to make it impossible for Stoinis to win it from there eve as he hit a four and a six off the last two balls.

Apart from Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tret Boult bowled brilliantly too with the…