Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 3 runs in a thrilling low-scoring encounter on Sunday in IPL 2022, thanks to the superb bowling of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41) and fast bowler Trent Boult (2/30). defeated. Lucknow needed 15 runs to win in the last over, but fast bowler Kuldeep Sen bowled brilliantly.