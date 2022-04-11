IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: R Ashwin’s ‘retired out’ was a team decision, says Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson | Cricket News

One orange cap, one purple cap, and 2 points too, please. 😁🛍#HallaBol | #RRvLSG | #IPL2022…

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said the decision to withdraw Ravichandran Ashwin ‘retired out’ in the slog overs was a call made by the team management, taking into consideration the match situation.RR became the first team in IPL history to employ the ‘retired out’ tactic as Ashwin went back to the dug out despite being 28 not out during their match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.Ashwin (28 off 23 balls) played a crucial role in rebuilding the RR innings along with Shimron Hetmyer (59 not out off 36 balls) as the duo shared a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket before the off-spinner retiring out with just two overs to go for the innings.