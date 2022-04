IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Streaming in Hindi: The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 was played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl. Rajasthan Royals scored 169 for 3 in 20 overs. Came out to chase the target…