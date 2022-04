Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Chasing the target of 181 runs, Chennai’s team could not play even 20 overs. The team was reduced to 126 runs in 18 overs. Shivam Dubey batted well for Chennai in the match. He hit three sixes and 6 fours in just 30 balls.