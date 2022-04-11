IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Dream 11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates for Today’s IPL Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (SRHvs GT) Players List: Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win in any situation.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Pitch and Conditions: Scores at the DY Patil stadium have ranged around 160 and the captain winning the toss will most likely opt to field first. Once again chances of dew are high and humidity during the match hours will remain…