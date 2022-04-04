IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad have task cut out against Lucknow Super Giants | Cricket News

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been traditional slow starters and the 61-run defeat in the season-opener of this edition’s IPL has only added to their woes.All their hopes of a quick reversal of fortunes after a horror last season were dashed by Rajasthan Royals, who put their attack to the sword and wrecked their batting inside the powerplay.The manner of defeat will certainly rankle. While the bowlers, barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, showed absolute lack of control, their batsmen were all at sea against Prasidh Krishna upfront and scoreboard pressure meant Yuzvendra Chahal scythed through the middle.Sunrisers had hoped the problem of an inept middle order that failed to give enough cushion to their bowlers was solved. But Nicholas Pooran’s cheap dismissal and the plan to open with Abhishek…