IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals kick-off season with commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mar 29, 2022 11:13 PM IST
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs
It’s all over and Rajasthan Royals wrap the contest with a commanding 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riyan Parag bowled the final over as SRH could only manage 149/7 in response to Rajasthan’s 210/6.
Mar 29, 2022 11:06 PM IST
IPL 2022, Washington Sundar departs
Washington Sundar departs after playing a superb knock of 40 from 14 deliveries. He is caught by Shimron Hetmyer at long-on off Trent Boult’s bowling. Meanwhile, SRH reach 134/7 after 19 overs.
Mar 29, 2022 11:00 PM IST
IPL 2022, RR vs SRH: Prasidh Krishna completes his four overs
A brilliant bowling display by Prasidh Krishna, despite 14 runs come in his final over. The pacer completes his quota with clinical figures…
