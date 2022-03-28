IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap List: Faf du Plessis surpasses MS Dhoni in run-scoring charts. Cricket

Sunday was the first double-header day of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians continued their opening day for their 10th consecutive season as they suffered a four-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals. And in the second game, Punjab Kings chased down their third-highest successful run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a five-wicket win at Navi Mumbai.

Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel pulled off a sensational heist for Delhi Capitals after the top order collapsed in the fifth over itself. The seventh-wicket pair put on a fine partnership of 73 runs to help Delhi chase down 178 runs with 10 balls to spare.

In the third match of the season, RCB scored 205 runs with Faf du Plessis’s record 88 with 41 from 29 balls by Virat Kohli and 32 off 14 balls by Dinesh Karthik.