IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: RCB climb to third spot, MI remain in seventh position | Cricket News

A sublime 66 off 47 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat combined with a superb show by bowlers set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s third win of IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

After Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai could manage only 151/6 after being asked to bat, Rawat played a fine innings for his maiden IPL fifty with Virat Kohli making 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable win with seven balls to spare in their chase of 152.

It also meant that Mumbai’s wait for a win continued as they crashed to their fourth loss on the bounce in this tournament despite a sparking, unbeaten 68 by Suryakumar Yadav rescuing them from 79/6 to a respectable 151/6, which wasn’t sufficient…