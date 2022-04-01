IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag draws hilarious reference with Will Smith-Chris Rock incident after Shivam Dube’s 25-run over | Cricket

The Chennai Super Kings looked set to open their account in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday, when the side put on a big total of 210/7 on the board. Even after the end of the 18th over of Lucknow Super Giants’ innings, CSK looked in prime position to win the game with KL Rahul’s men requiring 34 more runs off 12 deliveries. However, it all came tumbling down in the 19th over when CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube conceded 25 runs in his over, as the duo of Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis displayed an exhibition in power-hitting.

Also read: ‘He clearly has not learnt anything’: Gavaskar tears into Dube after 25-run over

The Super Giants eventually won the game by six wickets as CSK’s wait for their first win in IPL 2022 continued. This was also LSG’s maiden victory in IPL; and the side…