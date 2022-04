Mumbai. The team of Rajasthan Royals has reached the top of the points table of IPL 2022 with its second consecutive win. The team defeated the 5-time champion team Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in their second match. This is Mumbai’s second consecutive defeat in the T20 league (IPL 2022). Playing first, Rajasthan scored 193 runs for 8 wickets on the basis of Jos Buttler’s century.