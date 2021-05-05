IPL and T20WC both in UAE! No team wants to come to India

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that it is not possible for BCCI to organize the remaining 31 matches of IPL-2021 before September. It is being tried after the Test series ended in England against England on 14 September. For information, please tell that IPL-2021 has been postponed due to various players and coaches like Amit Mishra, Varun Chakraborty, Wriddhiman Saha, Mike Hussey, Laxmipathy Balaji getting corona infected. With this, the T20 World Cup to be held in India in October-November has also come under threat. It is believed that BCCI is trying to organize both these tournaments in UAE from September to November.

Friends, let me tell you that the players of India and England will be in the bio bubble in England, so it will not be difficult for them to join a new bio bubble in the UAE. In such a situation, the Indian board is trying to organize the IPL in the window found from around 25 September to the second week of October. The possibility of hosting the World Cup in India has also come down considerably as there is a possibility of a third wave of Corona in the country around November. Also, the use of bio bubble in the country has not been successful, so now foreign players are not wanting to visit India in the Coronas.

If the Friends World Cup is held in the UAE instead of India, then it can be announced in the next few days. In such a situation, players of all the teams from all over the world will be scheduled to come to UAE in October. The Indian board will try to get foreign players associated with the IPL to UAE in advance so that they can become part of their national team in the World Cup after playing the league. Also, players who do not participate in the World Cup will be able to return to their respective countries.