IPL: Kohli Gives Chak De Style Speech, Spells Players Ahead Of Match Against Mumbai – Tech Kashif

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli joined the team’s training session on Wednesday after being in the quarantine for a week. Kohli delivered a speech to the players ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 9). Kohli in his address highlighted the importance of making the right use of hard work and time in the training session. Kohli said rcb’s entire management is with the players.

RCB are coming down with the intention of doing something special this SEASON of IPL. The team has not won the IPL title even once so far. He has included a player like Glenn Maxwell in the team. He has also bought New Zealand pacer Kyle Jameson for Rs 15 crore. RCB have completed their homework before the tournament. He has included legendary players. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to show his mettle on the field.

Before the tournament began, Kohli gave the players a speech in the style of Bollywood film ‘Chak De’. Kohli said, ‘All the new players who are associated with RCB are welcome. As before, the team’s atmosphere and energy will be fantastic this season as before. I just hope to all of you that you guys will make the right use of your time on the field. Even if it is a practice session. I hope you guys show energy. We’ve been playing with energy and there’s no change.’

Kohli further said that our team is stronger this season and i hope things will be good this time. Virat Kohli said, ‘The players will get the full support of management. I’m with you guys. Management is with you. I hope the players who have been selected will contribute to rcb’s culture. If we think we’re all together, we can do a lot more specially this season.’

We enjoyed it a lot last season, rcb captain Kohli said. We wanted to make full use of the time, especially in the practice session.

Kohli and de Villiers bat in nets

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers batted in the nets for the first time before the IPL began. Both players completed a 7-day quarantine on Wednesday. Kohli and de Villiers arrived in Chennai on April 1. RCB’s first match will be against Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 9).