IPL Live Score: MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Today’s Match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Scorecard

To get the head-to-head update of the battle between the “Mumbai Indians (MI)” vs “Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)” read the article. The match will be kick start at 9:00 pm. The teams are squaring face-off agents with each other in the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 2021. Mumbai Indians have faced Banglore 29 times in the Indian Premier League and win 10 matches out of 19 matches. Ishan Kishan and Jasprur Bunrah are the two well-known names from the last season.
MI vs RCB Live Score
Virat Kohli Won The Tossa And Decided To Bowl First, He Doesn’t Want To Mumbai Chase Because He Knows Mumbai Is a Champion Team. Rajat Patidar, Maxwell, Jamieson, and Christian are making their debuts From Royal Challengers Banglore Team.
Mumbai Indians Give Marco Jansen Chance In The Lineup, The South African Pacer Going To Debut From Mumbai Indian Today.
MI vs RCB Match Details
- Teams: “Mumbai Indians (MI)” vs “Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)”
- League: Indian Premier League
- Date: April 9th, 2021
- Time: 07:30 PM
- Day: Friday
- Venue: M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
“Mumbai Indians (MI)” dream 11 match preview:-
Mumbai Indians had been won numerous matches and register their name on the leading board and also know the strangest team in the league. Their form in the last five matches W W W W W.
“Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)” dream 11 match preview:-
Royal Challengers Bangalore is the most popular team, IP league. RCB faced off against Mumbai Indians 29 times and both were tremendous at each other. Their patch in the last five matches L L L L L.
“Mumbai Indians (MI)” LineUps:-
- Jasprit bumrah
- Trent Boult
- Rahul Chahar
- Marco Jansen
- Krunal Pandya
- Hardik Pandya
- Kieron Pollard
- Ishan Kishan (WK)
- Chris Lynn
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Rohit Sharma (C)
“Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)” Line Ups:-
- Yuzvendra chahal
- Mohammed Siraj
- Kyle Jamieson
- Washington Sundar
- Daniel Christian
- Rajat Patidar
- Glenn Maxwell
- AB de Villiers (wk)
- Virat Kohli (C)
- Harshal Patel
“Mumbai Indians (MI)” vs “Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-
As per the performances of both teams in their previous match both did a remarkable job. Bith the teams are highly popular teams of the Indian Premier League. The squads or Players of the teams are curious to perform the match as they are waiting to register their name on top of the winning team list. Well, there might be chances that team Munai Indian may win the match today. And the real game is yet to be unveiled till then follow us to get the update.