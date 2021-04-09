ENTERTAINMENT

IPL Live Streaming 2021 MI vs RCB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Winner 1st Match Mumbai vs Bangalore

MI vs RCB Live Score

The most awaited moment for all cricket lovers is just a day away. Yes, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to give a very fantastic match between two powerful teams. The names of the teams who will be going to compete in the upcoming match are Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). All the people are very eagerly waiting for the match because everyone wants to know the winner of the match. The entire fanbase regularly searching for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction to know more information related to the teams and the performance of the players.

  • Match: MI vs RCB, Vivo IPL 2021
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • Date and Time: Friday, 9th April 2021, 2021, 07:30 PM

Both the teams are actually very brilliant and giving their outstanding performance every time. Let us tell you that the upcoming match will be the first match in the entire league. Apart from this, Mumbai Indians (MI) is a very genuine team that won the title of the tournament six times. The captain of the team is Rohit Sharma who already contains such a huge fanbase across the world. Also, the bowling part of the team is also very strong and all the people are want to watch the exceptional performance of the players.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also considered as one of the most powerful team. All the players in the team are capable to change the entire environment on the ground. The captain of the team is Virat Kohli who is also mentoring team India in the International matches. Now, the first match will be playing between the MI vs RCB. Everyone knows that the match will be extremely superb and worth watching. So, it will be very interesting and brilliant to watch because one side the Captian of team India will be going to compete with the Vice-Captian of team India.

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakuma Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile / Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal / Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj / Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Now, if we talk about the telecasted networks of the matches that will be going to held in IPL then Star Sports Network will be showing all the matches. On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be streaming live to show the live match between the teams. Here, we will also update the MI vs RCB Live Scores to all the fans who want to know the live scores. RCB appearing in a very genuine form while MI as always appearing in the defending form. If we talk about the supposed winner of the match then RCB has more chances to grab the title of the ensuing match. Everyone knows that Mumbai Indians start the series normally and then the players shows the actual performance on the ground. So, get all the updates here related to the Vivo IPL 2021 because we will providing every detail to the fans.

