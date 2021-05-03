ENTERTAINMENT

IPL match may be banned for further Because the matter is serious

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be rescheduled today, has been decided after two players came to Kovid-19 Test positive. According to sources, Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier of Knight Riders have been found to be Kovid-19 positive, while 5 players, including Pat Cummins, are said to be ill.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had recently tightened the rules of the bio bubble, made the players’ time limit every two days instead of the corona test two days, and asked for the corona test to be held in the IPL every two days.

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was to be held in Ahmedabad from 07:30 pm The second time this season the two teams would face each other, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five out of seven matches so far this season and they are 10 Is at number three with digits. On the other hand, Kolkata has won only two out of seven matches so far and is ranked second from the bottom of the point table i.e. number seven.

