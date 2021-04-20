IPL Point Table: Chennai Super Kings reached number 2 with big win over Rajasthan Royals, this team did not open account

The Chennai Tremendous Kings, led by the charismatic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs on Monday to safe an enormous win. Batting first after dropping the toss, Chennai scored a difficult rating of 188 for 9 in 20 overs from the Atishi innings of Faf du Plessis, Moin Ali and Ambati Rayudu. In response, regardless of being in good situation Rajasthan lastly managed to attain 143 runs for 9 wickets. With this win, he reached quantity two place within the newest level desk of CSK IPL 2021.

Dhoni dives in opposition to Rajasthan, followers keep in mind 2019 World Cup

See right here the newest level desk of IPL 2021

Crew Match sport Stay The losers Tie No end result run price Factors Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 3 0 0 0 +0.750 6 Chennai tremendous kings 3 2 1 0 0 +1.194 4 Delhi capitals 3 2 1 0 0 +0.453 4 Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0 0 +0.367 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 0 -0.633 2 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -0.719 2 Punjab kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.967 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 0 3 0 0 -0.483 0

On this level desk, Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, nonetheless sits at primary. Other than these two groups, the highest 4 embody Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Each groups have the identical 4 factors, however Delhi is forward of Mumbai in decimal calculations. With this defeat, the Rajasthan Royals have slipped to the sixth place. On this record, Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, is on the backside of the record with three defeats in three matches. The crew has not been capable of win even one match within the absence of Kane Williamson.

Ravindra Jadeja-Moin Ali performed magic, Chennai registered victory by 45 runs