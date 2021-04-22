IPL Point Table: Chennai Super Kings reached top with a hat-trick of wins, RCB slipped to second

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs dropping 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, all the staff of KKR have been all out after scoring 202 runs. CSK factors led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni have reached the highest desk with a win towards KKR. That is Chennai’s third consecutive win within the IPL season. Chennai have gotten the one defeat towards Delhi Capitals. RCB has slipped to second place within the newest level desk of IPL 2021.

See right here the newest level desk of IPL 2021

Staff Match recreation Dwell The losers Tie No outcome run fee Factors Chennai tremendous kings 4 3 1 0 0 +1.142 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 3 0 0 0 +0.750 6 Delhi capitals 4 3 1 0 0 +0.426 6 Mumbai Indians 4 2 2 0 0 +0.187 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 -0.228 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 1 3 0 0 -0.700 2 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -0.719 2 Punjab kings 4 1 3 0 0 -0.824 2

Delhi Capitals is at quantity three within the level desk. Speaking about Mumbai Indians, it’s at quantity 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad is at quantity 5. On Wednesday, he registered his first win in IPL 2021 after defeating Punjab Kings. KKR have suffered the brunt of the loss within the match towards CSK and have slipped to quantity six. Earlier she was at quantity 5. At quantity seven is the Rajasthan Royals staff. Speaking about KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, it has reached the final place.

Considerably, within the IPL 2021 of eight groups, one staff will play 14 matches on the league stage. The playoff spherical will start after the league stage, with the highest 4 groups on the level desk qualifying. On this, matches will probably be performed between the highest two groups and the quantity three and fourth groups. The staff that’s within the high 2 could have two possibilities to succeed in the finals.

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Another blow to KKR with defeat, Eoin Morgan fined for 12 lakhs due to this