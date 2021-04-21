IPL Point Table: Delhi Capitals reach number 2 after defeating Mumbai Indians, RCB at the top remains intact

Within the thirteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Tuesday. The goal of 138 runs was achieved by Delhi shedding 4 wickets. With this, Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant has reached the second quantity within the factors desk. That is Delhi’s third win in 4 matches. The crew has gained two of its matches in a row. RCB stays at primary within the newest level desk of IPL 2021. After the defeat, Mumbai Indians are at quantity 4. He has gained two out of 4 matches and misplaced two.

See right here the newest level desk of IPL 2021

Staff Match sport Stay The losers Tie No outcome run price Factors Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 3 0 0 0 +0.750 6 Delhi capitals 4 3 1 0 0 +0.426 6 Chennai tremendous kings 3 2 1 0 0 +1.194 4 Mumbai Indians 4 2 4 0 0 +0.187 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 0 -0.633 2 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -0.719 2 Punjab kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.967 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 0 3 0 0 -0.483 0

At quantity three within the level desk is Chennai Tremendous Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kolkata Knight Riders is at quantity 5. Rajasthan Royals is at quantity six. Speaking about KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, it’s the seventh quantity. On this record, Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, is on the backside of the record with three defeats in three matches. The crew has not been in a position to win even one match within the absence of Kane Williamson.

Considerably, within the IPL 2021 of eight groups, one crew will play 14 matches on the league stage. The playoff spherical will start after the league stage, with the highest 4 groups on the level desk qualifying. On this, matches will likely be performed between the highest two groups and the quantity three and fourth groups. The crew that’s within the high 2 could have two possibilities to achieve the finals.

