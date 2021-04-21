LATEST

IPL Point Table: Delhi Capitals reach number 2 after defeating Mumbai Indians, RCB at the top remains intact

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the thirteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Tuesday. The goal of 138 runs was achieved by Delhi shedding 4 wickets. With this, Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant has reached the second quantity within the factors desk. That is Delhi’s third win in 4 matches. The crew has gained two of its matches in a row. RCB stays at primary within the newest level desk of IPL 2021. After the defeat, Mumbai Indians are at quantity 4. He has gained two out of 4 matches and misplaced two.

See right here the newest level desk of IPL 2021

Staff Match sport Stay The losers Tie No outcome run price Factors
Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 3 0 0 0 +0.750 6
Delhi capitals 4 3 1 0 0 +0.426 6
Chennai tremendous kings 3 2 1 0 0 +1.194 4
Mumbai Indians 4 2 4 0 0 +0.187 4
Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 0 -0.633 2
Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -0.719 2
Punjab kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.967 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 0 3 0 0 -0.483 0

At quantity three within the level desk is Chennai Tremendous Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kolkata Knight Riders is at quantity 5. Rajasthan Royals is at quantity six. Speaking about KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, it’s the seventh quantity. On this record, Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, is on the backside of the record with three defeats in three matches. The crew has not been in a position to win even one match within the absence of Kane Williamson.

Considerably, within the IPL 2021 of eight groups, one crew will play 14 matches on the league stage. The playoff spherical will start after the league stage, with the highest 4 groups on the level desk qualifying. On this, matches will likely be performed between the highest two groups and the quantity three and fourth groups. The crew that’s within the high 2 could have two possibilities to achieve the finals.

IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma injured towards Delhi, essential replace relating to harm after match

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top