IPL Point Table: KKR reaches number five with win, Punjab Kings lost

On Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Punjab Kings in a one-sided match, after which they got an advantage in the point table.
See here the latest point table of IPL 2021
|Team
|Match game
|Live
|The losers
|Tie
|No result
|run rate
|Points
|Chennai superkings
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|+1.612
|8
|Delhi capitals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|+0.334
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|+0.096
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.032
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.305
|4
|Punjab kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.608
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.681
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-0.180
|2