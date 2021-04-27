LATEST

IPL Point Table: KKR reaches number five with win, Punjab Kings lost

On Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Punjab Kings in a one-sided match, after which they got an advantage in the point table.

Team Match game Live The losers Tie No result run rate Points
Chennai superkings 5 4 1 0 0 +1.612 8
Delhi capitals 5 4 1 0 0 +0.334 8
Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 4 1 0 0 +0.096 8
Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 -0.032 4
Kolkata Knight Riders 6 2 4 0 0 -0.305 4
Punjab kings 6 2 4 0 0 -0.608 4
Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.681 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 -0.180 2

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Kangana Ranaut's tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- 'My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- 'How dare you?'
