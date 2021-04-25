LATEST

IPL Point Table: KKR slipped to last, Rajasthan benefited

18 matches of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been performed. On 24 April, the match was performed between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals. On this match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals received by six wickets. KKR, batting first, scored 133 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals misplaced the match by shedding 134 wickets in 18.5 overs to take the match to their identify. Rajasthan Royals have reached the sixth place within the IPL 2021 level desk after this win.

Butler narrowly escapes, Cummins’ vigorous bouncer arrives on the helmet – VIDEO

See right here the most recent level desk of IPL 2021

Workforce Match sport Reside The losers Tie No outcome run charge Factors
Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 4 0 0 0 +1.009 8
Chennai tremendous kings 4 3 1 0 0 +1.142 6
Delhi capitals 4 3 1 0 0 +0.426 6
Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 -0.032 4
Punjab kings 5 2 3 0 0 -0.428 4
Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.681 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 -0.228 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 5 1 4 0 0 -0.675 2

Maurice-Samson wins Rajasthan, defeats KKR by 6 wickets

Speaking about KKR, the workforce has slipped to the final rung. Royal Challengers Bangalore stay on prime, whereas Chennai Tremendous Kings are second. At this time the match between these two groups is to be performed. Royal Challengers Bangalore have received all of the 4 matches performed to this point, whereas Chennai Tremendous Kings have received three consecutive matches after shedding the primary match.

