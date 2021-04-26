IPL Point Table: Major reversal in point table after Sunday double header, CSK on top, RCB rolled to third position

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, two matches had been performed on Sunday and after these two matches there have been massive upsets within the level desk. Working on the prime, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has slipped to the third place and Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) have reached the highest. Within the second match, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a defeat within the Tremendous Over in opposition to Delhi Capitals. After this win, Delhi Capitals have reached the second place within the level desk. RCB suffered a humiliating 69-run defeat in opposition to CSK, which additionally had an impression on their internet runs.

Crew Match recreation Stay The losers Tie No consequence run price Factors Chennai superkings 5 4 1 0 0 +1.612 8 Delhi capitals 5 4 1 0 0 +0.334 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 4 1 0 0 +0.096 8 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 -0.032 4 Punjab kings 5 2 3 0 0 -0.428 4 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.681 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 -0.180 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 1 4 0 0 -0.675 2

On the similar time, CSK has obtained the good thing about this massive win within the level in addition to the web runrate. CSK have registered 4 consecutive wins after shedding the primary match. This was RCB’s first defeat on this match. CSK had scored 191 runs, in response RCB workforce was in a position to rating 122 runs. Within the second match, each Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 159 runs, after which the results of the match got here within the tremendous over.