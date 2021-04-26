LATEST

IPL Point Table: Major reversal in point table after Sunday double header, CSK on top, RCB rolled to third position

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, two matches had been performed on Sunday and after these two matches there have been massive upsets within the level desk. Working on the prime, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has slipped to the third place and Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) have reached the highest. Within the second match, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a defeat within the Tremendous Over in opposition to Delhi Capitals. After this win, Delhi Capitals have reached the second place within the level desk. RCB suffered a humiliating 69-run defeat in opposition to CSK, which additionally had an impression on their internet runs.

See right here the newest level desk of IPL 2021

Crew Match recreation Stay The losers Tie No consequence run price Factors
Chennai superkings 5 4 1 0 0 +1.612 8
Delhi capitals 5 4 1 0 0 +0.334 8
Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 4 1 0 0 +0.096 8
Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 -0.032 4
Punjab kings 5 2 3 0 0 -0.428 4
Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.681 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 -0.180 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 5 1 4 0 0 -0.675 2

On the similar time, CSK has obtained the good thing about this massive win within the level in addition to the web runrate. CSK have registered 4 consecutive wins after shedding the primary match. This was RCB’s first defeat on this match. CSK had scored 191 runs, in response RCB workforce was in a position to rating 122 runs. Within the second match, each Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 159 runs, after which the results of the match got here within the tremendous over.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
58
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
56
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
52
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top