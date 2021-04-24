LATEST

IPL Point Table: Punjab Kings reach number five after defeating Mumbai Indians, RCB remains on top

Within the seventeenth match of IPL 2021, on Friday, Punjab Kings defeated the five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets and registered their second win of the season. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 131 runs for six wickets. Punjab gained by scoring 132 runs for one wicket in 17.4 overs. For Punjab, captain Rahul scored 60 and Chris Gayle scored 43 runs. Each these gamers weren’t out. With this win, the Punjab Kings reached the highest 5 within the IPL 2021 level desk. RCB tops the purpose desk of IPL 2021. He has gained all 4 of his matches this season.

Group Match recreation Dwell The losers Tie No outcome run fee Factors
Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 4 0 0 0 +1.009 8
Chennai tremendous kings 4 3 1 0 0 +1.142 6
Delhi capitals 4 3 1 0 0 +0.426 6
Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 -0.032 4
Punjab kings 5 2 3 0 0 -0.428 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 -0.228 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 4 1 3 0 0 -0.700 2
Rajasthan Royals 4 1 3 0 0 -1.011 2

Chennai Tremendous Kings is at quantity two. Delhi Capitals is at quantity three within the level desk. Speaking about Mumbai Indians, it’s at quantity 4. Regardless of shedding to Punjab, his place didn’t differ. Punjab Kings is at quantity 5 with a 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad is sixth within the level desk. KKR is the seventh quantity within the level desk. On the similar time, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are on the final place within the level desk. He too has gained one to this point this season and has misplaced 4 matches.

Considerably, within the IPL 2021 of eight groups, one group will play 14 matches on the league stage. The playoff spherical will start after the league stage, with the highest 4 groups on the level desk qualifying. On this, matches can be performed between the highest two groups and the quantity three and fourth groups. The group that’s within the high 2 may have two possibilities to succeed in the ultimate.

Rohit Sharma mentioned, because of which errors, defeat from Punjab

