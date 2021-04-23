IPL Point Table: Royal Challengers Bangalore reach the top again after defeating Rajasthan, CSK slips to number two

Within the sixteenth match of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore gained by 10 wickets in opposition to Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. RCB had a goal of 178 runs to win over Rajasthan, which the group achieved with out dropping wickets. Kohli gave the group a straightforward win with out dropping a wicket. Padikkal performed an unbeaten innings of 101 runs whereas captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten after scoring 72 runs. RCB have registered their fourth consecutive win this season. With this, RCB has reached the highest within the IPL 2021 level desk. Chennai Tremendous Kings have slipped from the highest to quantity two. That is RCB’s fourth consecutive win this season.

See right here the newest level desk of IPL 2021

Crew Match recreation Stay The losers Tie No consequence run price Factors Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 4 0 0 0 +1.009 8 Chennai tremendous kings 4 3 1 0 0 +1.142 6 Delhi capitals 4 3 1 0 0 +0.426 6 Mumbai Indians 4 2 2 0 0 +0.187 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 -0.228 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 1 3 0 0 -0.700 2 Punjab kings 4 1 3 0 0 -0.824 2 Rajasthan Royals 4 1 3 0 0 -1.011 2

Delhi Capitals is at quantity three within the level desk. Speaking about Mumbai Indians, it’s at quantity 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad is at quantity 5. He has had just one win to this point this season. KKR is the sixth quantity within the level desk. Punjab Kings is at quantity seven. Punjab have gained a rung after Rajasthan Royals misplaced to RCB. The Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson have slipped to the final place within the level desk. He too has gained one to this point this season and has misplaced 4 matches.

Considerably, within the IPL 2021 of eight groups, one group will play 14 matches on the league stage. The playoff spherical will start after the league stage, with the highest 4 groups on the level desk qualifying. On this, matches can be performed between the highest two groups and the quantity three and fourth groups. The group that’s within the high 2 can have two probabilities to achieve the finals.