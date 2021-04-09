IPL Prediction : CSK vs DC Team Prediction, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today | The SportsRush

CSK vs DC Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 10 April 2021 (Mumbai). Rishabh Pant will be the best fantasy captain for this game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2021 campaign from this game. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are the main top-order players of the side, whereas the arrival of Suresh Raina is also a big boost. The team is full of all-rounders such as Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, etc. MS Dhoni’s form will be a thing to watch in this IPL season.

Delhi Capitals lost in the finals of IPL 2020, and they will miss their captain Shreyas Iyer in this season. Rishabh Pant is in the form of his life, whereas Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are also in brilliant form. Marcus Stoinis is the lead all-rounder of the side, whereas Hetmyer will share the finishing duties with him. The Capitals will miss the services of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in this game.

Pitch Report – This pitch has always been a brilliant batting wicket. The average 1st innings batting score in the last 5 IPL games played here is 170 runs.

Last 5 IPL Games: Batting 1st Won: 0; Batting 2nd Won: 4; Tied: 1.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina.

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

Delhi Capitals – Tom Curran

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, and Marcus Stoinis.

IPL Prediction

CSK vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant failed in IPL 2020, but he has a stellar IPL record. He cannot be dropped from the team, whereas his international form is great as well.

CSK vs DC Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan scored 618 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 44.14, whereas he also scored two centuries in the tournament. Shaw had a tough IPL 2020, but he scored 827 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 165.40. Both of them are brilliant top-order players.

Faf du Plessis (Price 9.5), Suresh Raina (Price 9.5), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis scored 449 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 40.81, whereas Ruturaj scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00. Raina has scored over 5000 IPL runs in his career, and he bats at the number three slot. All three of them are top-order players.

CSK vs DC Team All-Rounders

Sam Curran (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran scalped 13 wickets in IPL 2020, whereas he scored 186 runs with the bat. He was in brilliant form in the recent series against India.

Marcus Stoinis (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis scored 352 runs at a strike rate of 148.52 in IPL 2020, whereas he scalped 13 wickets in bowling. He is one of the best all-rounders in the T20 format.

CSK vs DC Team Bowlers

R Ashwin (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Delhi Capitals. Ashwin scalped 13 wickets in IPL 2020, whereas his economy was 7.66. He is the lead spinner of the side.

Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) and Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Thakur scalped 10 wickets in IPL 2020, whereas Chahar scalped 12. Both of them are wicket-takers, and they can contribute with the bat as well.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.