IPL Prediction : MI vs BLR Team Prediction, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today | The SportsRush

MI vs BLR Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 9 April 2021 (Chennai). Two traditional rivals of IPL are up against each other in the opening IPL 2021 game.

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, and they would want to continue their domination. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Quinton de Kock will miss this game. The finishing duties will be lead by Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, whereas Krunal Pandya is also in good form. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are the ace pacers, whereas Rahul Chahar is the leader of spin bowling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are in search of their first IPL title. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are the star players of this side, whereas Glenn Maxwell also joins them this season. Daniel Christian is the star all-rounder of the side, whereas Yuzi Chahal is their best bowler. The rest of the bowling looks a little poor on the paper.

Pitch Report – This pitch has always been on the slower side, and the spinners love bowling on it. The average 1st innings batting score in the last 5 IPL games played here is 150 runs.

Last 5 IPL Games: Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav / Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Kyle Jamieson

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL Prediction

MI vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) and Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Villiers scored 454 runs last season at an average of 45.40, whereas Ishan scored 516 runs at an average of 57.33. Both of them are T20 specialist batsmen, and they love smashing the ball.

MI vs BLR Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Rajat Patidar (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat scored 466 runs at an average of 42.36 last season, whereas he batted brilliantly in the recent series against England. Patidar is helpful in managing credits, whereas he scored a brilliant century in the recent RCB’s practice game.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas Surya scored 480 at an average of 40.00. Rohit was not at his best last season, whereas Surya has been one of the most consistent players of the Mumbai Indians.

MI vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Hardik Pandya (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pandya scored 281 runs at a strike rate of 178.98 last season, whereas he has also started his bowling in international cricket. He is the ace all-rounder of the side.

Daniel Christian (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Christian scored 272 runs at a strike rate of 182.55 in the BBL10, whereas he scalped 15 wickets with the ball. He is a brilliant finisher in the T20 Format.

[Alternative Changes: Daniel Christian and Rajat Patidar Out; Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed In]

MI vs BLR Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal was on fire last season with 21 wickets under his name, whereas the track of Chennai will assist him.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9) and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah scalped 27 wickets last season, whereas Chahar scalped 15. The track of Chennai will assist Chahar, whereas Bumrah is also a world-class bowler.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Suryakumar Yadav

