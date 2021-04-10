IPL Prediction : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today | The SportsRush

SRH vs KOL Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 11 April 2021 (Chennai). David Warner and Shakib al Hasan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts a wonderful squad, and they will start their campaign from this game. David Warner and Kane Williamson will again be their batting superstars, whereas Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow would want to prove their class. Rashid Khan will lead the spin bowling, whereas the likes of Holder, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep, and Natarajan will take care of the pace battery.

Kolkata Knight Riders underperformed last season, and they would want to start with a bang. Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana are the main top-order players, whereas Karthik, Morgan, and Russel will take care of the lower middle-order. The arrival of Shakib al Hasan is a big boost for the side, whereas the experience of Harbhajan Singh will be vital on this pitch.

Pitch Report – This pitch has always been on the slower side, and the spinners love bowling on it. The average 1st innings batting score in the last 6 IPL games played here is 152 runs.

Last 6 IPL Games: Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib al Hasan, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner and Kane Williamson.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, and Andre Russel.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder

Kolkata Knight Riders – Pat Cummins

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shubhman Gill.

IPL Prediction

SRH vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Saha scored 214 runs in just four games of IPL 2020 at an average of 71.33, whereas his strike rate was 139.86. He has always performed well as an opener.

SRH vs COL Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Kane Williamson (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner scored 548 runs last season at an average of 39.14, whereas Williamson scored 317 runs at an average of 45.28. Both of them are world-class players, and they will play a huge role for this side.

Shubhman Gill (Price 9) and Nitish Rana (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill scored 440 runs last season, whereas Rana scored 352 runs. Rana had a brilliant domestic season in 2021, whereas Gill is now a regular in the Indian team. Both of these youngsters will have to play a key role for this side.

SRH vs COL Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10) and Shakib al Hasan (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel flopped in IPL 2020, but he scored 510 runs at a strike rate of 204.81 in IPL 2019, whereas he scalped 11 wickets too. Shakib missed IPL 2020, but he is an exceptional all-rounder. He has scalped 59 wickets in IPL, whereas he has scored 746 runs with the bat. Both of them are quality all-rounders.

SRH vs COL Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Price 9), and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan scalped 20 wickets last season at an economy of 5.37, whereas Sharma scalped 14 wickets at an economy of 7.19. Bhuvneshwar is in brilliant International form, and he will bowl at the death. All three of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun scalped 17 wickets last season at an economy of 6.84, whereas the ground of Chennai will assist him in his bowling.

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and Shakib al Hasan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill

