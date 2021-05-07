ENTERTAINMENT

IPL remembers this foreign cricketer, wrote a sad message

Sports desk. Friends, you all know that even the 14th season of IPL had to kneel before the outbreak of Corona virus. In this situation, this big league had to be stopped with immediate effect after the players and staff members got infected by the corona in the bio-bubble. But it cannot be told when the rest of its matches will take place. Although friends, it is expected that this league will be played again from here again in September.

But friends, its passion has not yet descended from the minds of the players and people playing in the IPL. Meanwhile, veteran opener Faf du Plessis of CSK has also written a sad post. Friends, Faf du Plessis has also written a special message on Twitter. Du Plessis shared a photo on social media and wrote, ‘It is sad to leave IPL 2021, as well as the family of CSK team. Our team was in great form this season. I am constantly praying for the people of India, so that they can come out of this difficult time. You all take care of yourself.

Friends, for your information, let us know that last season, CSK made a great comeback this year for the first time out of the playoff race. CSK played a total of 7 matches this season, winning 5 of them and losing two matches. CSK fans also hoped that their team could win their fourth IPL title this year.

Related Items:

Most Popular

51
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top