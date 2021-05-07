IPL remembers this foreign cricketer, wrote a sad message

Sports desk. Friends, you all know that even the 14th season of IPL had to kneel before the outbreak of Corona virus. In this situation, this big league had to be stopped with immediate effect after the players and staff members got infected by the corona in the bio-bubble. But it cannot be told when the rest of its matches will take place. Although friends, it is expected that this league will be played again from here again in September.

But friends, its passion has not yet descended from the minds of the players and people playing in the IPL. Meanwhile, veteran opener Faf du Plessis of CSK has also written a sad post. Friends, Faf du Plessis has also written a special message on Twitter. Du Plessis shared a photo on social media and wrote, ‘It is sad to leave IPL 2021, as well as the family of CSK team. Our team was in great form this season. I am constantly praying for the people of India, so that they can come out of this difficult time. You all take care of yourself.

Friends, for your information, let us know that last season, CSK made a great comeback this year for the first time out of the playoff race. CSK played a total of 7 matches this season, winning 5 of them and losing two matches. CSK fans also hoped that their team could win their fourth IPL title this year.