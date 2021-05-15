IPML Indian Pro Music League Latest Episode 15th May 2021 Performances Teams Voting & Eliminations







In today’s era, there are plenty more singing reality shows that make you feel happy and calm. Indian Pro Music League is one of the shows that has successfully created its space in the heart of the audience and everyone is loving the show and there are plenty more things to like in the show. Well, as you all know they usually, watch the reality shows where common faces get the fame which they deserve but this is the only show where you will watch some of the most amazing and finest artists in the music industry.

Tonight’s episode of IPML is going to be so interested to watch because tonight, there will be some more soulful performances. Talking about the most amazing and melodious performance so Ankush Bhardwaj from Delhi jammers sings Bhagwan Hai Kaha Hai Tu, his performance makes everyone slew because when he starts singing everyone seems so quiet but when he touches the higher notes all the judges and audience watches him with a different positivity in their eyes his performance gives everyone goosebumps.

IPML Latest Episode

Moving on to the other performance so, then you will watch again Ankush Bhardwaj and Prisyanshi Srivastava these two have got the tag of Chocolate Boy Ankush & Chulbuli Priyanshi these two sings Chori Kiya Rey Jiya, their performance makes the environment too romantic as both of them are having a very sweet voice when they take “mukhiya” while singing people go crazy on the performance their this duet will blow your mind and no doubt that you will watch it closing your eyes.

Hemant Brijwasi from Gujrat Rockers comes on the set to sing Sun Le Zara. His mesmerizing performance takes you to the other world of energy and as you all know that he is having a very sparkling voice hence the electrifying performance of Hemant is the other reason to watch the show tonight. The other duet that is going to hit you all for a six is Javed Ali and Hemant Brijwasi’s duet both of them will put some different kind of energy in the night.

As you all know that both of the singers are having a classical voice and both of them will use their skill on a different note. No doubt that the show is named Indian Pro Musical League because every single contestant is a pro in the battle and all of them force us not to leave the TV screen before the timing of the ending of the episode. Don’t forget to watch this amazing night till then stay tuned with us because here you will get a complete update on the entertainment industry.