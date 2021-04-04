ENTERTAINMENT

(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today’s Episode Update 4th April 2021: Gurdas Maan Gets Emotional

Avatar
By
Posted on
(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today's Episode Update 4th April 2021: Gurdas Maan Gets Emotional



The most anticipated music reality show called Indian Pro Music League has released and it telecasts on Zee Tv. So the upcoming episode of it starts with where you will watch that Gurdas Maan will come in the show as a guest and he will get emotional after seeing the performance of Gujrat Rockers. He gives ab standing ovation the ion and hugs the contestants who perform the song in front of him, he praises the team by saying that this is pure talent and his ear have blessed after listening to it.

(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today's Episode Update 4th April 2021: Gurdas Maan Gets Emotional

Gurdas Maan will grace the stage of IPML (Indian Pro Music League) with his presence as everyone knows that he is a well-known face in India and numerous people are fans of his voice. He sang uncounted songs and his fan following also too high his name counts in the list of legendary singers. So when the Gujrat Rockers team will perform in front of him on the Punjabi songs, then he will get emotional and recalls an old-time meanwhile contestant Laj will perform on Dil Ibadat song with captain Javed Ali.

This duet performance will make you feel mesmerized because Javed Ali has such an attractive voice that connects the listener’s heart along with his voice. He even touches the feet of Laj and after seeing this everyone gets shocked along with the other teams and captains as well because it is really commendable that such a huge Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan touches someone’s feet and he shows his down to earth nature which no one watched yet so stream the show on time.

His presence set the stage with an effusive atmosphere and a lot of contestants sing his songs because he gave uncounted super hit songs. When they perform his song so he can not stop himself and he comes on the stage and he praises their singing skills by saying that this type of talent is commendable and love to watch and gives the compliment that they are not only singers they are performers at the same time which is fantabulous.

Kailash Kher also set the stage on fire when he performs with the contestant of the Mumbai warriors team, they sing the title song of the Lakshay movie. All the teams and the guests get impressed by them because Kailash Kher has such a unique and powerful voice that attracts people to listen hence he has a strong fanbase and gave us numerous adorable songs. So do not forget to watch it on Zee Tv at 08:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
653
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
637
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
630
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
616
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
604
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
593
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
582
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
523
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
504
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split
494
LATEST

Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top