(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today’s Episode Update 4th April 2021: Gurdas Maan Gets Emotional

The most anticipated music reality show called Indian Pro Music League has released and it telecasts on Zee Tv. So the upcoming episode of it starts with where you will watch that Gurdas Maan will come in the show as a guest and he will get emotional after seeing the performance of Gujrat Rockers. He gives ab standing ovation the ion and hugs the contestants who perform the song in front of him, he praises the team by saying that this is pure talent and his ear have blessed after listening to it.
Gurdas Maan will grace the stage of IPML (Indian Pro Music League) with his presence as everyone knows that he is a well-known face in India and numerous people are fans of his voice. He sang uncounted songs and his fan following also too high his name counts in the list of legendary singers. So when the Gujrat Rockers team will perform in front of him on the Punjabi songs, then he will get emotional and recalls an old-time meanwhile contestant Laj will perform on Dil Ibadat song with captain Javed Ali.
This duet performance will make you feel mesmerized because Javed Ali has such an attractive voice that connects the listener’s heart along with his voice. He even touches the feet of Laj and after seeing this everyone gets shocked along with the other teams and captains as well because it is really commendable that such a huge Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan touches someone’s feet and he shows his down to earth nature which no one watched yet so stream the show on time.
His presence set the stage with an effusive atmosphere and a lot of contestants sing his songs because he gave uncounted super hit songs. When they perform his song so he can not stop himself and he comes on the stage and he praises their singing skills by saying that this type of talent is commendable and love to watch and gives the compliment that they are not only singers they are performers at the same time which is fantabulous.
Kailash Kher also set the stage on fire when he performs with the contestant of the Mumbai warriors team, they sing the title song of the Lakshay movie. All the teams and the guests get impressed by them because Kailash Kher has such a unique and powerful voice that attracts people to listen hence he has a strong fanbase and gave us numerous adorable songs. So do not forget to watch it on Zee Tv at 08:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.