(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today’s Episode Update April 4, 2019: Gurdas Maan gets emotional – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today's Episode Update April 4, 2019: Gurdas Maan gets emotional

(IPML) Indian Pro Music League Today's Episode Update 7 April 2021: Gurdas Maan gets emotional

The most anticipated musical reality show called Indian Pro Music League has been released on Zee TV. So its upcoming episode begins where you will see Gurdas Maan come on the show as a guest and he will get emotional after watching the performance of Gujarat Rockers. He gives Ab standing ovation and embraces Ayan and the contestants performing the song in front of him, praising the team by saying that it is pure talent and after listening to it his ears were blessed.

Gurdas Maan will grace the stage of IPML (Indian Pro Music League) with his presence as everyone knows that he is a well-known face in India and many people are admirers of his voice. He sang uncountable songs and his fans also count him in the list of great singers. So when a team of Gujarati rockers would perform in front of her on Punjabi songs, she would get emotional and an old-time contestant would miss that Laz Dil would perform alongside Javed Ali with captain Javed Ali.

This duet performance will leave you spellbound as Javed Ali has a catchy voice that connects the listener’s heart with his voice. He even touches Laz’s feet and after watching it everyone is shocked along with the other teams and captains because it is really commendable that such a great Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan touches someone’s feet and he Shows the nature of the Earth yet the show was streamed at the time.

His presence set the stage with a rousing atmosphere and many of the contestants sang his songs as he delivered countless super hit songs. He is unable to stop himself when he performs his song and he comes on stage and praises his singing skills by saying that this type of talent is admirable and loves to watch and gives praise Is that they are not just singers, they are artists at the same time which is imaginary.

Kailash Kher also set the stage on fire when he performs with the Mumbai Warriors team contestant, they sing the title song of the film Lakshya. All the team and guests are impressed by him because Kailash Kher has such a unique and powerful voice that attracts people to listen to him so he has a strong fan following and has given us many adorable songs. So don’t forget to watch it on Zee TV at 08:00 and stay connected with us for more updates.

