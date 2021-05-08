IPML Special Reality Stars Playlist!

The episode is gonna be filled with lots of entertainment and electrifying performers tonight’s episode we will go to see participants are all set to amaze ye, judges, with their mesmerizing performance and they are ready to set the stage on fire with their fiery performances. They have practiced a lot so that they can save themself from the danger zone.

The special guest of tonight’s episode will be Ravi Krishan, he is going to enjoy the show and cracks numerous hilarious jokes which makes the audience laughs a lot. He will we see praising the participants for their tremendous performances. A girl sings melodiously and she is super tuneful while Ravi goes so impressed by her performance. She sings a song of the movie “Zero” a song she sings is “Mere Naam Tu”.

Ravi Tiwari gets so impressed and he compliments her that “you will going to cover miles as you are so talented and skilled singer”. Later he comes on stage to bless her and says “her performances win my heart and she is so tuneful that touch the wire of heart and I become a fan of her voice.” Not only this there is one more girl who makes the judges amuse with her delightful performance.

She set the stage on fire with her performance and she sings the song so beautifully that it touches the heart of the judged. Later Kailash Kher uses to praise her a lot that he compares her voice to the goddess Saraswati. He stated that “she signings it like a god itself coming to the earth to listen to her as it consists of love, calm, and peace.” After this, we will see that a girl sets the melodious environment.

She is so perfect at her notes that remains the judges stunned and they use to bless her a lot for her future. On the other side, we will see that Mika Singh gives her a standing ovation and he says that she is tremendous and no one can beat her. Now I can say that the competition has been started so, let’s begin the battle and get ready to reserve your seats as she will going to take away in the future by becoming a superstar. Hence doesn’t forget to watch the show and make your Sunday special along with your family.