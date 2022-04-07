IPPDH for a Human Rights Based Approach to Building a Healthy Zone

April 07, 2022

Every 7 April, World Health Day is observed, established by the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), and in this particular context of a pandemic, it is intended to reflect the need to implement public policies based on human There is an opportunity. Right to build a healthy zone.

According to published data, the World Health Organization (WHO) has calculated that, “every year, more than 13 million deaths are caused by preventable environmental causes, without further accelerating, the climate crisis, which poses health risks to humanity.” The biggest danger.

Climate change and environmental pollution have a direct impact on the lives of people, their…