(IPZN) Ishq Par Zor Nahi Written Update 12th May 2021: Mayank Tempers Soni’s Drink







The first sequence of Ishq Par Zor Nahi starts with Mayank saying that I am throwing a party for you. He says at first I was upset but he thanks God that Ahaan was along with you. Just then Ahaan agrees to her and says that he and Riya can’t join you on the dinner date. Ahaan says that we have to take care of our family they might get upset with this sudden change of the plan. But Mayank insists and says that he will assure us that it won’t take much time and we will return soon. But Ahaan still says that we should respect our senior words.

Kartik tries to talk to Ahaan, but before he starts, Ahaan says that his decision won’t change. He later says that he comes to talk about Riya, he says that you spent a night with Ishq. Riya doesn’t have any problem with it she also apologises for that. Ahaan says that he was compelled to spend a night along with her. We were stuck there and Soni also got stuck in the washroom. Kartik in between suggests Ahaan expressing his love to Ishqi you still have time. But Ahaan denies it and says that Riya is more important to him.

Mayank there asked Ishqi if she is fine, he further says that he got tensed for you when he came to know that you missed the train. Ishqi says that it wasn’t a hassle for her as Ahaan was along with me. Later, Mayank insists Soni attend the party, however, Soni asks him to let it be. But he kept on insisting and says that Ahaan will talk to Dadi in this case.

After all the efforts Mayank makes Sonu agree to attend the party. Mayank found the right chance and tempered her drinks. Mayank holds her hand and says that no one will save you now. Sonu falls in Ahaan's overlap, Kartik there says that Sarla will be here within no time. He says take Ishqi from there without wasting one more second. But just then Sarla enters and fumes seeing the scenario, she shouts Raj and everyone get stunned.