ENTERTAINMENT

(IPZN) Ishq Par Zor Nahi Written Update 12th May 2021: Mayank Tempers Soni’s Drink

(IPZN) Ishq Par Zor Nahi Written Update 12th May 2021: Mayank Tempers Soni's Drink



The first sequence of Ishq Par Zor Nahi starts with Mayank saying that I am throwing a party for you. He says at first I was upset but he thanks God that Ahaan was along with you. Just then Ahaan agrees to her and says that he and Riya can’t join you on the dinner date. Ahaan says that we have to take care of our family they might get upset with this sudden change of the plan. But Mayank insists and says that he will assure us that it won’t take much time and we will return soon. But Ahaan still says that we should respect our senior words.

Kartik tries to talk to Ahaan, but before he starts, Ahaan says that his decision won’t change. He later says that he comes to talk about Riya, he says that you spent a night with Ishq. Riya doesn’t have any problem with it she also apologises for that. Ahaan says that he was compelled to spend a night along with her. We were stuck there and Soni also got stuck in the washroom. Kartik in between suggests Ahaan expressing his love to Ishqi you still have time. But Ahaan denies it and says that Riya is more important to him.

Mayank there asked Ishqi if she is fine, he further says that he got tensed for you when he came to know that you missed the train. Ishqi says that it wasn’t a hassle for her as Ahaan was along with me. Later, Mayank insists Soni attend the party, however, Soni asks him to let it be. But he kept on insisting and says that Ahaan will talk to Dadi in this case.

After all the efforts Mayank makes Sonu agree to attend the party. Mayank found the right chance and tempered her drinks. Mayank holds her hand and says that no one will save you now. Sonu falls in Ahaan’s overlap, Kartik there says that Sarla will be here within no time. He says take Ishqi from there without wasting one more second. But just then Sarla enters and fumes seeing the scenario, she shouts Raj and everyone get stunned. All the viewers can enjoy the show on Sony Tv at 9:30 PM. Wait for a while for the upcoming Ishq Par Zor Nahi written update on Social Telecast.


Previous articleSasural Simar Ka 2 Today’s Update 12th May 2021 SSK2 Episode: Avinash Reveals The Truth

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top